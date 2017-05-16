HAFIZABAD:- A woman was criminally assaulted by a man with the connivance of her husband here the other day. According to FIR registered on the complaint of Ghulam Abbas, brother of the woman (U) of Kolo Tarar, she was married off to Ijaz. But he allegedly forced her to submit to the carnal lust of his friend Tanvir Abbas alias Teero of the same village. The Vanike Tarar Police have arrested both the accused and registered a case against them.