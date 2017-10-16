Bahawalpur-The 10-day celebration of Jashn-e-Bahawalpur commenced on October 5 to recognise the contribution of the local people in the creation of Pakistan.

The theme of the event was "Promotion of national spirit, patriotism, national integration and social harmony through involvement of all segments of the society".

Multiple programmes were organised during the festival to provide opportunity for the people from all walks of life to celebrate Jashn-e-Bahawalpur that began with a graceful and glittering opening ceremony at Noor Mahal on 5 October, 2017. Corps Commander Bahawalpur graced the occasion as chief guest.

The ceremony began with the national anthem and was followed by a rally taken out by the contingents from education institutions, sports teams, Rangers and Army. Musical performance by renowned national and folk singers uplifted the overall environment.

A Jashn-e-Bahawalpur walk was organised and taken out on October 6 from Gulzar-e-Sadiq to Polo Ground Noor Mahal. A large number of people participated in the event including hockey player Samiullah. The event ended with a 'Tug of War' match between Garrison and Bahawalpur-11 teams at Noor Mahal. The zeal and zest displayed by the participants during the event was unprecedented.

Special shows were held at Noor Mahal and Darbar Mahal on October 7, 8 and 13 for students, sports teams and general public.

Sports competitions (cricket, hockey, tennis volleyball, badminton and golf) were also held among the teams of Army, educational institutions and local clubs. A badminton match was organised for female students only. Players from all over the district participated in tennis and golf championships.

Art and literary events were held and attended by students from education institutions and artists. The festival included quiz competition, declamation contest, Mehfil-e-Mushaira and painting & arts exhibitions. An overwhelming participation of students and local artists was seen during the entire event.

Cultural stalls highlighted the culture and history of Bahawalpur. Culture and heritage of Cholistan was given due recognition and a separate stall was established by CDA on the occasion. Other categories of stalls included History & Art Stall, Heritage & Lifestyle Stall and Cultural & Musical Stall.

The closing ceremony of Jashan-e-Bahawalpur was held at Polo Ground, Noor Mahal. The ceremony was attended by a large number of people. Musical performance and documentaries on the State of Bahawalpur enthralled the audience. Musical performances were followed by prize distribution ceremony. Souvenirs were also presented to dignitaries and heads of the institutions. National anthem marked the culmination of Jashn-e-Bahawalpur.