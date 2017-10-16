GUJRANWALA-Dacoits and thieves are on the rampage as citizens have been deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in 31 different theft and robbery incidents during the past 48 hours here, according to police.

In Ladhewala Warraich, armed men snatched Rs21,000, an applied for motorcycle and a cellphone from Hafeez; in Nowshera Virkan, bandits looted Rs70,000 and two cellphones from Amir while in Emanabad, dacoits took away Rs100,000, two cellphones from Yasin. In Ghakkar Mandi, Ejaz was deprived of Rs52,000, a gold locket and cellphone at gunpoint and in Satellite Town area, bandits looted Rs42,000 and a cellphone from Iqbal. In Wazirabad city, robbers snatched Rs50,000, a cellphone and gold ornaments from Hafeez. In another incident, dacoits took away Rs37,000, three cellphones and gold ornaments from Jehangir. At Wahndo, armed men looted Rs70,000, a cellphone and gold ornaments from Naveed while Adnan was deprived of Rs73,000 and three cellphones in Kamoke Saddr Police precincts.

In Emanabad, robbers snatched Rs40,000, a gold locket and cellphone from Nauman; in Ahmed Nagar, Asmat was deprived of Rs63,000, a cellphone and gold ornaments at gunpoint while in Wazirabad Saddr area, armed men looted Rs17,000, a motorcycle and cellphone from Arshad. In Ahmed Nagar, robbers intercepted Iftikhar and looted Rs47,000, gold ornaments and a cellphone at gunpoint while Haroon was deprived of Rs27,000, two cellphones and gold ornaments in Model Town Police precincts. In Gujranwala Saddr area, robbers looted Rs35,000, a cellphone from Abdul Karim; in Alipur Chattha, armed men snatched Rs57,000, three cellphones, gold ornaments and Saudi Riyals from Mushtaq while in Gujranwala Saddr, Azam was deprived of Rs25,000, a cellphone and gold chain at gunpoint. In Sohdra, bandits looted Rs19,000, a motorcycle and cellphones from Nadir while Hassan Ali was deprived of Rs100,000, cellphones, a locket set and gold chain in Alipur Chattha Police precincts.

In different theft incidents, unidentified thieves stole cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables from the houses and shops of Aslam, Nafees, Farhan, Fayyaz, Sarwar, Nabeel, Mudassar and Muzaffar. A car of Abu Bakr and three motorcycles owned by Rashid, Adil and Waleed were stolen from different places. Police registered cases and launched investigation.