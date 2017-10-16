The accountability court has postponed the fifth hearing of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's corruption cases till 12 noon as his lawyer, Khawaja Haris, could not appear before court due to some prior commitments today.

Furthermore, the court rejected junior lawyer Kauseen Faisal Mufti's plea to exempt Ishaq Dar from future hearings. The Finance Minister appeared before court for the brief time.

According to sources, once hearing resume today, Khawaja Haris will re-file the application for Dar's exemption from hearings.

Meanwhile, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will present Masood Ghani, Manage of Habib Bank Limited Islamabad, as fourth witness today. Khawaja Haris will cross question from witness.

The accountability court indicted Ishaq Dar last month under reference of holding 'assets beyond his known source of knowledge'.