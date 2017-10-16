SHEIKHUPURA-District Police Officer Sarfraz Virk transferred and posted SHOs of five police stations here on Sunday.

According to a notification issued by the DPO office, The newly-posted SHOs are: Liaqat Ali, Factory area police station; Rafi Ullah, Muridke City police station; Rana Azam, Sharqpur police station; Imran Khalid, Narang Mandi police station and Haji Khalid, Farooqabad City police station.

When contacted, the DPO informed that the step has been taken to arrest notorious proclaimed offenders and further improve the law and order situation in the district.

DEAD BODY FOUND

The dead body of an unidentified man, appeared to be about 30-year-old, was found in QB Link Canal on Sunday. Passersby spotted the body and informed that the Bhiki Police. The police pulled out the body and shifted to hospital for autopsy and identification.