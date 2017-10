Former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Ajmal Mian passed away in Karachi today.

According to his family, Justice (r) Mian’s funeral prayers will be held in Mustafa Mosque today in the Defence Housing Authority, Karachi. Former CJP will be in the Mewa Shah graveyard.

From December 23, 1997 to June 30, 1999 he was the chief justice of Supreme Court.

He was the chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council also.