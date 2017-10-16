President Mamnoon Hussain has said the present government is focusing on the sustainable development of agriculture sector and has taken a number of measures for the welfare of the farming community, reported by Radio Pakistan.

In a message, on the occasion of World Food Day is observed on Monday, he said steps are also being taken to address the issue of food insecurity.

The President said Pakistan is committed to achieve food security and alleviate poverty in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

He stressed that appropriate strategies needed to improve food security to offset the adverse impact of rural and cross-border migration.

World Food Day is being observed today worldwide with the theme “Change the Future of Migration: Invest in Food Security and Rural Development.