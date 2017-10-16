MIRPUR (AJK)- Amidst the failure of the state government to provide healthcare, a UK-based nongovernmental organisation has set up a 12-bed block at a local hospital for free treatment of the deserving poor.

The newly-constructed block at Mirza Abdul Qayyum Memorial Hospital was opened on Saturday. The ceremony was solemnized with the special prayer with the recitation of some verses from the Holy Quran.

Briefing reporters on the occasion about the project, office-bearers of Mughal Foundation and Jannat Welfare Trust said that the new block also had the special development funds of Rs0.4 million for furnishing purpose.

It has attached bathroom, remote-controlled bed, folding bed for attendant, desk, wardrobe, LCD, refrigerator, ECG monitor, oxygen kit and other necessity for the indoor patients for round-the-clock.

The hospital currently consists of 20-beds with latest operation theater and the team of seven specialist doctors of various diseases besides the qualified medical and paramedical staff.

The hospital is functioning on 'No-Loss and No Profit' basis, according to the administrators. They made it clear that the hospital does not belong to an individual, family or tribe. Rather it is functioning as one of 25 public welfare projects conceived by Mughal Foundation for the welfare of the masses.

They said that poor patients were provided with free treatment in the hospital on producing their computerised national identity cards at the reception. He said that likewise below middle and middle classes of the society were also entertained with 50 percent decrease in the medical inspection fee.