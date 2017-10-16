Islamabad: PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Babar Awan have said that money trail of Imran Khan for the last 41 years with receipts has been submitted in the Supreme Court.

They said PML (N) leaders want to silence the enemy guns by hook or by crook. Nawaz Sharif tried all tactics to clash with institutions but all in vain.

They asserted that PTI demand for new elections is hundred percent right. The punishment of ouster of Nawaz Sharif is being given to the nation.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court Fawad Chaudhry has said that the case of Imran Khan is heard in phases hence we are submitting documentation in parts. He said honorable judges are auditing very minutely and carefully analyzing

He said upon the fresh query by honorable judges then we strive for the documents and in this context, all tranches have been completed. He said that last money trail with the transaction of Imran Khan amounting to 00.672 million pounds has been submitted in the court. He added that now this case is near to an end.

They further said that Niazi Services neither is the property of Imran Khan nor Imran Khan holds any share in it. Three difference companies are the owners of Niazi Services in which Imran was the owner of one apartment, by selling this impartment the money was brought to Pakistan.

PTI leader said people say that both cases of Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan are the same. He said that people should see that Nawaz Sharif case is spread over 16 companies and 300 billion rupees whereas Imran Khan’s total money trail of 41 years is 00.672 million pounds.

Fawad Chaudhry said some people want that as Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified they equally want to see disqualified all including Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen so that Nawaz Sharif may get some alleviation from mental pains.

HE recalled that Imran Khan had never been PM or CM of Pakistan whereas Nawaz Sharif remained PM for 9 years and CM and Finance Minister for 5 years.

He said Imran Khan was a professional cricketer and extra a superfluous queries pertaining to cricket cannot be replied and entertained either.

PML (N) has on records its extra superfluous stories citing the example of Qatari Letters.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Babar Awan has said that PTI demand for the new election is hundred percent right. He said for real and true democracy in the country new elections are very essential.

Babar Awan asserted that government is making endeavors to make amendment in the constitution of their choice. He said the government failed in the first round for bringing religious amendments and striving to change the TOR including lowering of the period of tenure for heads of institutions.

PTI leader added a perception is being created that Pakistan has a government in exile and punishment of ouster of Nawaz Sharif is being given to the nation.