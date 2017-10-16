MATTARI: PTI central leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Imran Khan will not be disqualified and he will appear before Election Commission (EC) whenever he deems fit to appear.

“ Imran Khan will not be disqualified. He will appear before EC whenever he deems fit to appear”, he said this talking to media men here Monday after offering condolence with Makhdoom Jamil -u- Zaman on the demise of his mother.

“We want accountability process should move forward. We will organize a mass gathering in Islamabad if someone impedes the process of accountability”, he added.

He demanded that Uzair Baloch and Model Town tragedy reports be made public. Sindh is part of Pakistan and it is a unit of Pakistan, he added.