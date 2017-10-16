SIALKOT-Jamaat-e-Islami General Secretary Liaqat Baloch has stressed a need for early revival of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA).

Addressing a meeting of the party workers held at Daska, he said that the JI would continue its struggle as it had successfully motivated almost all the political and religious parties to restore the MMA. He added that it had become dire need of the day to revive the MMA for overcoming the political unrest in the country.

Blaoch said that the secret of national political stability lied in the early revival of MMA as the nation was also awaiting it. He said that the people had become mature and they have rejected all those politicians who plundered the national exchequer by leaps and bounds and promoted the culture of corruption in the country.

"The country is in dire need of a true and sincere leadership and only MMA could provide a true leadership to the nation to make the country such as was envisaged by the Father of The Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal," he added.

He added that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) would never allow anyone to amend Khatme Nubuwwat law. He urged all the political and religious parties to shun their differences and get united over the burning issue of elimination of terrorism from the country. He said that it was the demand of the time that all of us should be united against terrorism.

He vowed that the JI would continue its nationwide struggle against the corruption and corrupt rulers. He also pledged to make efforts for ensuring free and speedy justice, adding that provision of speedy justice could help curb corruption and social injustice.

He also vowed to purge Pakistan of corrupt rulers and politicians besides ensuring early recovery of every single penny of the national wealth looted by the plunderers. He added that

He linked social and economic stability to the early provision of justice. He said that the corrupt elements were eating away at the national foundation like termite.

He said that Pakistan was passing through very hard time due to which it has now become vital to promote national unity, discipline, sovereignty and solidarity for curbing the menace of the anti Islam and anti Pakistan plots.

JI Sialkot District Ameer Shakeel Thakur, local JI leaders Arif Mehmood Sheikh and Arshad Mehmood Baggu, Mian Masud Fareed and Sheikh Attiqur Rehman were also present.

OPEN COURT: Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif held an open court at PML-N House Sialkot here Sunday. He listened to the public complaints and ordered early relief to the people by taking action over various complaints.