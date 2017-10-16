Registration drive for MakerFest Lahore kicks off. Registrations are now open for MakerFest Lahore, organized by Information Technology University in collaboration with DIY Geeks.

Organizers told The Nation that MakerFest Lahore is envisioned as a community-organized event that would showcase locally developed projects that draw inspiration from STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics.

The event is scheduled to take place on 28th October 2017 at Arfa Software Technology Park, Lahore