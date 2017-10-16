LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Monday visited Lahore’s NA-120 constituency from where her mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz won the by-election.

She also met with the representatives of the local bodies, heard the problems of the people having in the area and assured to resolve them as soon as possible.

She also expressed her dissatisfaction over the result of UC-65 and asked party workers to set aside their differences for the betterment of the party.

Later she visited Islampura, Rajgarh and adjoins areas and observed the ongoing developmental projects, and left for Jati Umra via Band Road