ISLAMABAD - The homecoming plan of­to appear before the accountability court in Islamabad on October 19 shrouds in uncertainty as he has summoned some senior party leaders to London to discuss legal as well as political matters (back home) before deciding on his return plan.

Senior party leaders and sources in the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz told The Nation that earlier it was decided that Sharif would return in next few days and would appear before the accountability court on October 19 to face the indictment in the NAB reference filed against him but later he decided to have input from select party leaders and close political aides before making a decision on the homecoming.

“Of course, the critical health condition of his wife Kalsoom Nawaz will be one major reason if he delays his return plan,” a source in the party said.

Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazl Chaudhry announced at a press conference a day earlier that former PM Sharif would return back before October 19 and he would appear before the accountability court at the time of being charge-sheeted in the reference.

At the previous hearing, Sharif had authorised his counsel to face the charge-sheet in the corruption reference on his behalf but as the court could not take up the case due to a ruckus in the court by the lawyers and it was adjourned for October 19. The court would likely indict Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt(retd) Muhammad Safdar.

Sources said that Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal would join the huddle of PML-N leaders in London while on his way back from the United States and some ministers who would not be going to London would join the party meeting through video-link.

The sources said that some close political aides as well as family members of Sharif were against his early return to the country and they wanted him to stay back in London till the complete recovery of his wife.

The legal team of Sharif would try on October 19 to get the indictment on his behalf but the court would insist on his attendance in person and the legal team would try to get some more time for it (personal appearance).

Previously, Sharif‘s counsel Khawaja Haris had sought exemption from personal appearance in the court for 15 days but the court had turned down the plea and only granted him an exemption for the day.

At the last hearing, the court, due to some rowdy scenes in the courtroom, could not take up the case and the issue of his absence did not arise.

The sources said that in case Sharif was indicted through his counsel, his (Sharif’s) next move would be to secure exemption from personal appearance before the court.

A source close to the Sharif family confirmed that both sons of Sharif, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, would not be joining the NAB court trial and would take the plea that being foreign nationals the local laws were not binding on them. Both of them had already shown their no-trust in the NAB courts, while their sister, who had appeared before the NAB court, had also termed it victimisation in the name of accountability.

The sources said that most likely Sharif would defer his return plan for some time and the final decision in this connection would be made after deliberations and discussion with senior party leaders in the next couple of days.

