Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz has said Pakistan is keen to strengthen ties with the United Kingdom in all spheres of life especially the economy, education, and health, reported by Radio Pakistan.

He was talking to Special Representative of the British Prime Minister on Pakistan and Afghanistan Owen Jenkins in Islamabad on Monday.

Sartaj Aziz said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has paved the way for foreign investment in Pakistan.

He said it is because of prudent economic policies that Pakistan achieved the highest growth rate in a decade last year.

Sartaj Aziz said Pakistan wants to maintain ties with all neighbours on the basis of peaceful co-existence and sovereign equality.

The British envoy reciprocated desire of his country to strengthen ties with Pakistan in different fields.

He lauded Pakistan's role and contribution in the war against terror.