ISLAMABAD - Pakistan was nominated to the Executive Council of the International Islamic News Agency (IINA), a media organ of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), for the second consecutive term at its 25th meeting, which concluded in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday. The meeting of the IINA’s Executive Council and the 5th Session of its General Assembly were chaired by Saudi Arabian Minister of Culture and Information Dr Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, Chairman of IINA Executive Council and OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen.