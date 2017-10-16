Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Under Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Oman Dr. Mohammed Bin Awadh Al Hassan met in Muscat for the 6th Round of Pakistan-Oman Bilateral Political Consultations, reported Radio Pakistan.



Bilateral political relations as well as economic and trade cooperation at multilateral forums were discussed in the meeting.

It was agreed to enhance business to business interaction and convening the next session of Joint Economic Commission during first quarter of next year.

The Foreign Secretary briefed her counterpart on relations with neighboring countries, including on the situation of Human Rights in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.