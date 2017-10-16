Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) expresses its concern over Senate decision to reject passage of an amendment to the Child Marriage Act 1929, that aimed to increase age of marriage for girls to 18 years.

In a statement issued on Monday PCSW stated It is regretted that the Senate Standing Committee on Interior rejected the bill that would have not only helped end child marriage but, aims to promote girl's health and education. “This rejection may encourage the regressive mindset that continues to plague the cause of ending violence against Women and Girls in our country," said Fauzia Viqar, Chairperson PCSW.