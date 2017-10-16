BAHAWALPUR-Local politicians, traders and writers highly appreciated the efforts of Pak Army for holding Jashn-e-Bahawalpur.

Jashn-e-Bahawalpur remained very helpful to promote the local culture, traditions, unity, heritage and love with Pakistan. It is the wave of fresh air in the current situation, said politicians, notables and general public.

They also thanked Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lt-Gen Sher Afgun, GOC 35 Division Maj-Gen Moazzam Ejaz and outgoing GOC 35 Division Ma-Gen Amjid Khattak, Brig Amir and their team for holding those graceful and marvellous events.

PTI Women Wing Bahawalpur President Sumaira Malik said that the event gave the people the knowledge of their history. "We salute Pak Army which gave us an opportunity to know our culture, tradition and remarkable services of Bahawalpur state. This type of events must be held two or three times in a year," she said.

Parliamentary leader of Jamaat-e-Islami in Punjab Assembly Syed Waseem Akhtar said that such healthy and positive activities must be held but within the Islamic limits.

Former MPA Syed Tabish Alvari said that it was good event. Pak Army deserves praise in this regard which hold these remarkable programmes under Jashn-e-Bahawalpur. "It will decrease the gap between Pak Army and general public, he said. Such programmes are necessary at this time when the wave of terrorism is all over the country. Such celebrations are need of the hour. It will promote culture, traditions, history of Bahawalpur. It is a great tribute to Nawab Sir Sadie Muhammad Khan V who merged his state within Pakistan without any condition, he added.

Renowned educationist and historian Dr Shahid Hassan Rizvi said that all the local people highly appreciated the Pak Army for holding such beautiful events.

Malik Habibullah Bhutta said that the services of Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan V and Bahawalpur State are unforgettable in the creation of Pakistan. He said that Lt-Gen Sher Afgun and his team did a great job for Bahawalpuri by holding Jashn-e-Bahawalpur. The establishment of National Defence University Campus at Bahawalpur is also the part of Jashan-e-Bahawalpur and a great gift of Pak Army for the region, he added. He also demanded that 5 October be celebrated at national level because on the day Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan V merged his state with Pakistan unconditionally.

Former president of the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zafer Shareef said that events likes Jashn-e-Bahawalpur, organised by Pak Army, were need of the hour. The people of Bahawalpur welcomed the programme like the wave of fresh air. The current situation of the country demands that such programme be held on regularly basis. He said that the step of Pak Army was appreciable.