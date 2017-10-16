SHARAQPUR SHARIF-Crime rate has decreased in Sheikhupura as 4,130 accused involved in dacoits, robbery, drug dealing and 60 belonging to criminal gangs were arrested, the district police officer claimed.

He said that illegal weapons, looted motor cycles, cars, vans, cattle heads and thousands of mobile phones were recovered while Rs430 million cash was also retrieved and gave back to the legatees.

He further said more than 400 complaints were received in 8 months and 350 complaints were resolved. "After creating domestic violence cell, first child safety cell was set up in Sheikhupura and it is the first cell in the world whoso purpose is to concentrate on the FIR's and investigations related to children," he said.

Police officers who are involved in corruption and dishonesty are the inelegant stain on the face of the society, said the Sheikhupura district police officer.

"It is my first preference to ensure merit and justice and it is my moral duty to keep clean Sheikhupura from criminal activities and make this city peaceful," he said. He added that he provided free medical and educational facilities for the families of deceased police officers in the best private and government institutions.

He claimed that he had facilitated police officers by giving 50% discount in educational institutes and medical departments. After these reforms, an open judicature started in DPO office where he listens to the complaints and solve their matters.

In 2016 a fake FIA team had looted Rs90 million from a trader of Sargodha near factory area and he formed a team in the guidance of SHO who arrested the suspects and got back all cash of that trader, he said.