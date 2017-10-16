The sixth quadrilateral meeting on the peace process in Afghanistan is being held in Muscat on Monday, reported by Radio Pakistan

The meeting will be attended by representatives from Afghanistan, Pakistan, China and the United States to discuss counter-terrorism efforts in the war-torn country and seek a politically negotiated settlement to the Afghan war.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua along with a delegation would represent Pakistan at the dialogue.

Earlier, addressing weekly press briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria said the objective of the talks is to bring the Afghan warring factions to negotiating table.