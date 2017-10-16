Pakistan Muslim League(N) leader Daniyal Aziz said Ishaq Dar’s assets case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has nothing to do with Panama case.

DAniyal Aziz while talking to media said the case against Dar is not even close to Panama case.

“This is all propaganda of the opponents just to present this case about corruption,” he added.

“Uptill now no corruption allegation has come forward, so what the case is all about then? It is not about corruption the objectives of opponents are something else that is why they are hiding behind iqama,” He further stated.

State minister for IT and PML-N leader Anusha Rehman also said that party has reservations that justice cannot be served due to the oversight of Supreme court in references case.

She also questioned that why still accountability court has not taken any action against Imran Khan and former president Prevaiz Musharraf.

The accountability court has resumed Dar assets hearing case today. Finance minister Ishaq Dar appeared before accountability court for the fifth time.