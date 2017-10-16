KAMALIA-People demanded the administration relocation of timber market on busiest Kamalia-Chichawatni Road as the overloaded vehicles ply road have become a public nuisance.

Talking to The Nation, people living in surroundings of the market said that heavy intercity traffic plies the road all the day and night. There are numerous saw machines established on the road where timber is cut and sold. People complained that trolleys and carts, loaded with timber, causes worst traffic jams. Many accidents have also been reported in the area, they added. They flayed the administration for turning a blind eye to this situation. They also criticised the administration for turning down their repeated requests to relocate the market.

People demanded the higher authorities take notice of the issue and resolve it at the earliest.