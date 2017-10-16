SADIQABAD-Residents of Kasur city find it difficult to visit family parks for recreation, jogging and a morning walk due to rising number of stray dogs.

During a survey, residents of different localities told The Nation that stray dogs are seen roaming on grounds and jogging tracks in the parks and do not hesitate to attack people. They said that women, children and senior citizens are worst victim of the stray dogs' abundance in the park as they cannot go for a morning walk which, residents said, is crucial for their health. They have given up visiting the parks as they cannot respond to dogs' attacks or bites, they added.

Residents including Bao Anwar, Aslam, Pervaiz and others demanded Kasur Deputy Commissioner Saira Umar take effective steps for culling of the stray dogs.

'Corrupt' patwari suspended

Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mehr suspended a patwari allegedly for negligence and corruption here the other day.

According to official sources, the AC had received numerous public complaints against patwari Ilyas Jhalan. Complainants accused him of taking bribe from citizens for performing official duty. Locals demanded stern action against the accused. They also demanded the AC to appoint an honest and responsible patwari in the area so that poor people of the area could get their problems resolved.