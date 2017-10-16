OKARA-The Punjab Agriculture Department has been taking revolutionary measures for agriculture progress and prosperity of the farmers.

It was conveyed by Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Mehmood at an awareness seminar on potato here the other day.

The seminar was jointly arranged by Punjab Agriculture Department, Fatima Fertilizers and Pakistan Kissan Ittehad jointly. The agriculture secretary was chief guest in the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, the secretary said that Punjab produces more than 4 million tonnes of potato. He said that 75 percent yield of potato is harvested in Okara, Kasur, Sahiwal and Pakpattan whereas KPK province stands second in potato production. Mehmood informed the participants that the government has been planning to boost export of potato. He said that growth rate of agriculture has risen from 0.27 to 3.46 percent.

MNA Nadeem Abbas Rubera, MPAs - Mian Munir and Javed Allauddin and potato cultivator from Kasur, Okara, Patpattan and Sahiwal attended the seminar.