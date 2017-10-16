SWAT - An earthquake of moderate intensity jolted Swat Valley and surrounding areas on Sunday but no causalities or property losses were reported. Geological wing of PMD said the tremour measuring 4.3 on Richter scale was felt in Mingora city and adjoining areas. People of the areas where the earthquake was felt rushed out of their homes and shops in panic but no loss of life or property was reported from anywhere.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 16-Oct-2017 here.
Swat jolted by 4.3 magnitude earthquake
