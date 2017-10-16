GUJRANWALA - The teacher of a private school allegedly fractured an arm of a ninth-grader over a petty issue here in Rahwali the other day.

According to police, Attique, teacher of a private school asked Rasool Rauf, a class 9th student to get signed his test result from his parents. The student, however, forgot to do so upon which the teacher got angry and tortured the boy severely with stick. Resultantly one of the arms of the student got fractured. On the application of the student's father, the Cantt Police have started investigation.

One killed, 5 hurt in rivals clashes

VEHARI/MUZAFFARGARH (INP): One person was killed and five others injured in separate armed clashes in Vehari and Muzaffargarh on Sunday.

Police said that armed men of two groups traded fire over petty issue in Chak 577-EB, a suburban village of Vehari. As a result one person died and three others got injured. One the accused involved in firing was arrested.

In another such incident, two person were injured in a crossfire between two groups at Fiaz Chowk in Muzaffargarh.

The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Minister opens gas project

SANGLA HILL- Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Barjees Tahir has strongly condemned the ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

During a ceremony held to open a gas project at Chak 140/Rb Hamraj Pura, he said Indian aggression on the Line of Control and Working Boundary was an open threat to the regional peace and stability. He said the dream of peace and stability would not be materialised in the region without the solution to the Kashmir issue.

He urged the United Nations to ensure the implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir as per aspirations of Kashmiris for their just right to self-determination.

Govt flayed for negligence

ZAFARWAL - PTI leader Javed Mukhtar Sabhi said that the government which cannot thwart attempts to repeal Khatme Nubuwwat clause can perform nothing for the country.

Talking to media at Zafarwal Press Club, he claimed that only the PTI can pull the country out of crisis. He said that Zafarwal is an underdeveloped area and implementation of property tax is unjustified here. He said Zafarwal has been declared municipal council but in the absence of a TMA.



, the Narowal TMA is looting people of Zafarwal by imposing different taxes. He also announced to contest election from NA-115.