GUJRANWALA: Armed motorcyclists gunned down a trader allegedly over non-payment of extortion here on Sunday. Police said that the motorcyclists targeted the trader Sarfaraz near Urdu Bazaar, killing him on the spot. The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime while the body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem. Police did not say anything about the reason behind the murder but locals said it was due to non-payment of extortion money.