HAFIZABAD -A woman along with her son died and another got injured when a harvester machine hit a bike near Wini Village here on Sunday.

According to police, Ahsan of Nathu Sivia along with his aunt Bashiran Bibi and her 12-year-old son Saqlain was on the way to Hafizabad on a bike. As they reached near Wini Village, an harvester machine, coming from the opposite direction, hit the bike. As a result Bashiran Bibi and her son Ali Saqlain died on the spot while Ahsan sustained serious injuries. The dead body and the injured were shifted to the DHQ Hospital. The police have impounded the harvester and registered a case against the driver who fled the scene.

Man stabbed, injured by rivals

KAMALIA-A man sustained critical injuries after he was stabbed by rivals here the other day.

Allah Ditta, resident of Chak 738 G/B, told Saddr Police that suspect Khalid along with accomplices had attacked his son Chaman Abbas with a knife. The complainant said that his son sustained critical injuries in the attack. Saddr Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

On the other hand, Qamar Luqman of Chak 712 G/B submitted an application to the police that suspect Kashif along with accomplices barged into his house and beat him and his family members. Kamalia Saddr Police registered a case. Investigation is underway.