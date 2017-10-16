LAHORE - PPP-P President Asif Ali Zardari had a meeting with his close aides at Bilawal House Lahore on Sunday.

According to party sources, Haji Muhammad Nawaz Khokar and Faisal Saleh Hayat briefed their party chief about the latest political situation in Punjab arising out of the existing unrest among the PML-N lawmakers whose names appeared in the IB list last month accusing them of having links with the militants.

Zardari reportedly tasked the two leaders to keep an eye on the political developments taking place in Punjab and to remain in contact with the disgruntled elements in other parties.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Zardari held the PML-N responsible for all the problems facing the country at the moment.

He also criticised the government for what he called its flawed economic policies which had brought the country on the brink of bankruptcy.

Zardari said that rulers were trying to befool the people about the current state of economy which was in a pretty bad shape due to their imprudent decisions.

Also, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Zanjar called on Asif Zardari at the Bilawal House.

The issue of recent raise in salaries of Sindh MPAs came under discussion.

The PPP chief asked them to review the decision directing that the government resources should be spent only on the welfare of the people.