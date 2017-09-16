As many as 250 people from Hindu families on Saturday converted to Islam in Chohar Jamali area in Thatta’s District Sajjawal.

As per details, around 250 people of Hindu Sami family converted to Islam during a ceremony held in Chohar Jamali area in Thatta’s District Sajjawal.

The ceremony was organised by renowned trader Abdul Aziz Memon, which was attended by large number of political, social and religious personalities.

Those who converted to Islam include males and females. Gifts including Ajrak, clothes, grocery and financial help were also distributed among those who converted to Islam.

Construction of mosque and madarassa in the area were also announced on the occasion.