GUJRANWALA-Dacoits and thieves went on the rampage as citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in 27 incidents here on Wednesday.

In Wazirabad Saddr Police limits bandits looted Rs35,000, gold ornaments and two cellphones, in Aroop town area robbers snatched Rs33,000, three cellphones from Khushi Muhammad, at Wahndo Noor Ahmed was deprived of Rs40,000, locket set and two cellphones at gunpoint, at Jinnah Road dacoits took away Rs11,000, applied for motorcycle from Asif, in Cantt area armed men intercepted Fayyaz and deprived him of Rs25,000, three cellphones, gold chain and gold ring, and in Kamoke Saddr area robbers snatched Rs60,000, two cellphones and gold ornaments from Shabbir.

In Ghakkar Mandi bandits looted Rs42,000, two cellphones from Qasim, in Gujranwala Saddr police station limit armed men snatched Rs.70 thousands, locket set and three cellphones from Sohail, in Tatlewali dacoits took away Rs.60 thousands, gold chain and cell phone from Tanvir, in Sohdra armed men intercepted Haji Javed and looted Rs40,000, gold ornaments and cell phones, in Nowshera Virkan robbers looted Rs108,000, three cellphones from Asim, and in Dhulely bandits snatched Rs30,000 and two cellphones, in peoples colony area Jaffer was deprived of Rs47,000, cellphone and gold chain on gun point, at Ferozwala dacoits looted Rs20 thousands, two cell phones, gold ring from Youns, and in Gujranwala Saddr area armed men snatched Rs18,000, two cellphones from Tayyab.

At Ahmed Nagar bandits looted Rs15,000, locket set and two cellphones from Jehangir, In Cantt area swindlers took away Rs22,000, cellphone and gold ornaments from a woman, in city Kamoke area Najjam was deprived of Rs15,000, cellphone at gunpoint, in Nowshera Virkan Police limits, armed men snatched Rs28,000, two cellphones and gold ornaments from Mehak, in theft incidents unknown thieves took away cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables from the houses and shops of Jamil, Sheikh Hamid, Ghaznafar and Naveed while applied for motorcycles of Amir and Sahgeer were stolen from different places.