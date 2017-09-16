ISLAMABAD - Plunged into deep financial crisis for the last many years, some 28 luxury coaches of the Pakistan Railways have been allocated for the use of VIPs.

According to official data presented to the National Assembly Secretariat on Friday, two highly luxurious coaches have been allocated for the prime minister while five coaches allocated for the Railway Minister. Two saloons have been allocated to the federal government. One saloon each has been allocated to the Governor Sindh and Sindh government, Governor Balochsitan, Governor Punjab, and Punjab government.

Eight saloons have been allocated for the Railway Headquarters. These saloons have been marked one each to Chief Executive officer/ General Manager (BS-22) Additional General Manager BS-21, Inspector General Railway Police, Federal Government inspector, Chief Operating Superintendent, and three saloons have been allocated for principal officers.

The reply further said that the Principal Officers of Pakistan Railway are entitled to travel at these saloons/inspection coaches only when they are travelling on duty. The railways saloons are also available for private travel on rental basis.

When contacted, the officials said that the saloons are very luxurious and have two rooms, bath, dining area and kitchen.

It is like a small house on wheels, every necessity is available in these cabins, he added. He said the top officials can rent out these saloons for personal purposes otherwise most of the time these all saloons remained parked.

It was learnt that some of these saloons are inspection coaches and their back wall is made of glass and officers sit on chairs and view track and surrounding area from there.

Sources claimed that five coaches have been dedicated for Minister Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The state-run railway transport company is in huge losses since long. During fiscal year 2015-16, Pakistan Railways losses surpassed a staggering Rs28 billion, increasing around 12.64 per cent.

The Prime Minister Secretariat has allowed use of these saloons for commercial or tourism purposes. But sources said that the saloons remain parked most of the time.

No official, including the PRO was available to comment that why these saloons are not being used for commercial purposes.