MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu & Kashmir Accountability Bureau (AJKAB) arrested Javed Iqbal Durrani, a retired deputy director of Central Design Office of PWD, for causing massive loss to the national exchequer through power abuse.

Durrani has been shifted to the Safe House of AJK Ehtesab (Accountability) Bureau in Mirpur for further investigation into a reference filed in the AJK Accountability Bureau, a spokesperson of the Bureau said.

According to the press note, Javed Iqbal Durrani has been arrested for indulging in corruption through misusing his powers being deputy director of the Central Design Office in Muzaffarabad in the AJK Government sponsored project of Kashmir Centre in Lahore. He is accused of making the payment of Rs1.05 million unlawfully to the consultant firm of the project - thus causing the loss to the public exchequer.

The Bureau has already arrested two retired chief engineers of the AJK Public Works Department including Sheikh Shujaat Jalil Ahmed and Ch Illayas in the famous corruption case of Kashmir Centre Lahore's construction project. The ex-chief engineers are presently imprisoned in Central Jail Mirpur since March this year following the trial in AJK Ehtesab Court of Mirpur.

The AJK Accountability Bureau said the Rs140 million project was extremely delayed because of the alleged connivance and ill deeds of the AJK PWD and the Consultant firm. "This unlawful act has caused the loss of about Rs500 million to the national exchequer because of the poor progress of the construction work - which is equal to nothing so far," it said.

Javed Iqbal Durrani was produced before the AJK Accountability Court Muzaffarabad for remand which ordered his shifting to the Safe House of the Accountability Bureau in Mirpur for further probe. Two of the accused, involved in the case, have secured the bails, it added.

Fire breaks out in health centre

SADIQABAD-A fire broke out in Sanjarpur Rural Health Centre (RHC) due to short circuit here the other day. The fire reduced medicines and medical equipment to ashes. On information, fire brigade rushed to the spot and overcame the fire. Record of the RHC was saved as the fire was overcome timely. District Officer (health) Dr Ghazanfar and other officers including Dr Hassan Khan, Dr Agha Tauheed and Dr Reham Din also visited the site and verified records of the centre. The initial inquiry revealed that the fire broke out due to short circuit.