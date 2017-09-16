KHYBER AGENCY - The Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan was closed on Friday after at least seven persons including six Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were injured in two hand grenade blasts near the border.

Security forces while confirming the blasts said that Pakistani border forces were performing duty when they came under the grenade attacks from across the border from Afghanistan.

According to the security officials, one grenade hit the Torkham gate while the other landed in front of the forces’ office and both the grenades exploded, resulting in injuries to six FC soldiers and a ten-year-old child.

Immediately after the blasts, the security forces cordoned off the area and shifted the wounded to FC Hospital Landi Kotal Cantonment.

The injured, who were from FC’s 123 Wing of Touche Scout, were identified as Naik Amanullah, Sepoy Abdul Jalil, Fahimullah, Ziaullah, Salman and Abdul Latif. According to hospital sources, Abdul Jalil was in a critical condition.

The security officials started the investigation with the help of CCTV cameras installed at the border to map out the exact location from where the grenades had been lobbed.

The border crossing was closed for all kind of movement and the security was put on high alert in Torkham, the administration officials said.