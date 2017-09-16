Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah showed determination to bring international cricket to Karachi.

While talking to media he said, “Sindh government will approach the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for hosting of international cricket matches in major cities such as Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur. The security situation in Karachi has improved.” He also mentioned that during Pakistan Super League he had approached the board to hold the final in Karachi.

Regarding IG Sindh AD Khawaja, CM expressed his reservations over the Sindh High Court’s ruling but said the order is being implemented.

He called Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman Imran Khan immature.

“Imran Khan may be good at cricket but he has yet to learn politics. After winning a few seats in Sindh, he thinks the whole nation is with him,” Shah remarked.