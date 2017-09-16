ISLAMABAD - Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has said that the timely finalization of pension cases of retired servants was the responsibility of all departments.

He said that the departments concerned must ensure that pensioners did not suffer due to the negligence and apathy of the responsible persons.

In pursuance of his directives, several departments submitted implementation status of pension cases to the Mohtasib Secretariat indicating satisfactory performance with negligible pendency.

The Federal Ombudsman appreciated the newly introduced pensionary mechanism in the federal government departments. He expressed his satisfaction on the performance of the departments and urged to handle the cases with the same spirit and commitment in the future as well.

The government departments are required to submit periodic reports about the timely disposal of pension cases to the Mohtasib Secretariat.

Following growing complaints about delayed payments of dues to retired government servants, the ombudsman’s office had constituted a committee to weigh up the problems and come up with recommendations.

The committee’s recommendations were widely appreciated and all government agencies and departments have introduced new pension processing mechanism enabling them to finalize pension cases prior to the retirement of the government servants.