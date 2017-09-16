Federal Investigation Agency on Saturday arrested the Director General of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Nasir Abbas.

Abbas is accused of possessing two passports, money laundering, and misappropriation of lands. FIA crime cell arrested and shifted him to their office in Saddar.

Abbas reportedly possesses two passports. The first one was made in 1995 and another in 2015, where he showed himself as a businessman rather than a government official.

An FIA source said that a case will be filed against him, while further investigation is being conducted.

Abbas is also being investigated for money laundering. Two KDA employees were also arrested a few days earlier from North Nazimabad.

He is also being investigated for misappropriation of lands, while National Accountability Bureau is also investigating against him.