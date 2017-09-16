FAISALABAD-The University of Gambia and University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Friday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the area of academia, research and agriculture sector.

The MoU was duly inked by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqbal Zafar and University of Gambia Vice Chancellor Dr Faqir Muhammad Anjum while Gambia Higher Education Deputy Minister Yaya Sireh, Deputy Vice Chancellor Ousman Nyang, and Senior Science and Technology Officer Samba Sowe were also attended.

Dr Iqbal Zafar said that that the collaborated research and academia ties will be further strengthened in the other areas of mutual concern with a special focus on agriculture. He said that it is need of hour to adopt modern trends and practice in agricultural sector amid the situation of increasing population. He said, "By adopting the value addition, we cannot only earn the foreign exchange but also increase our productivity." He viewed that the UAF feels honor to work in the field of agriculture and academia with the Muslim state. He said that UAF was running many research projects with the other countries worth Rs 2.5 billion.

Deputy Minister Yaya Sireh said that the Gambian government was opening up new avenue to further strengthen ties with Pakistani institutions. He said that like Pakistan, being agrarian country, the agriculture sector was the backbone of their economy. He said that major export of their country economy was peanut.

He hoped that strengthened ties with UAF would help address the various issues confronting the sector. He stressed a need to learn from each other experience and work together in other areas for the benefit of the both countries.

Dr Faqir Anjum said the gathering that 95 percent of the Gambia population was Muslim and majority of population was working in the agriculture sector. He added that University of Gambia was first public-sector University in Gambia which is offering degree disciplines. He said that he University of Gambia was established by an Act of the National Assembly of the Gambia in March 1999.

He said that water, soil and agriculture resources are not being fully utilised in Gambia and there is a need to ensure value addition to the agriculture produces for the poverty alleviation.