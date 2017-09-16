LAHORE - PTI chief Imran Khan yesterday thanked the Supreme Court of Pakistan for rejecting the Sharif family’s review petition in Panama case.

Talking to the media at Haj Terminal before his departure for Islamabad, he said that justice has been done for the first time and the people should stand with the Supreme Court by casting vote in favour of the PTI candidate.

He said such a decision was expected as the court had already observed that its earlier decision was only a tip of the iceberg.

“It is now time to get the Sharifs behind the bars because their time is over now”, he observed, adding, that Adiala Jail was the only place for the corrupt.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had done his best to pressurise the Supreme Court by staging rallies on the GT Road but it did not work.

He said Sharif’s had also made an attempt to get the monitoring judge removed in order to prolong the Panama case just like the famous Asghar Khan case which remained dormant for 20 years.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had received funds from the ISI to stop the PPP from coming into power.

He said that FIA and the NAB kept sleeping over Asghar Khan case for many years.

To a question about introduction of Maryam Nawaz in politics, he said the PML-N was trying to establish monarchy in the country.

”What sort of democracy is it where children are replacing the parents”, he asked.

Asked to comment on the arrest warrants issued for him by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Imran said ECP was trying to become a court whereas it was an administrative body.

He said he had already approached the Islamabad High Court against the biased attitude of the Commission.

Khan said ECP was not a neutral umpire as it was acting the orders of the PML-N leaders.

Khan said despite providing all the necessary details, ECP was harassing the PTI for the last few months.

To a question, PTI chief questioned the process of appointment of Chairman NAB, stating that both the persons who are supposed to appoint him were corrupt.

He said that Khursheed Shah was also involved in corruption.

In his view, heads of the NAB and the ECP should be appointed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.