SIALKOT-A Pakistani farmer was injured seriously by the unprovoked shelling of Indian Border Security Force(BSF) in Sialkot border village Harpal-Anula, in Harpal sector of Working Boundary here Friday.

Muhammad Azam (35) was sitting in his house, when a mortar shell, fired by the Indian BSF, badly hit his house, injuring him seriously. The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Sialkot Cantt, where his condition was stated to be very critical.

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) resorted to unprovoked intensified mortar shelling on Sialkot border villages in Harpal and Charwah Sectors. Earlier, it shelled Sialkot border villages in Phookaliyaan-Bajwat sector here for last two days.

The Indian BSF shelling remained continued in Harpal and Charwah sectors almost the whole night.

According to the officials, the Indian BSF targeted the civilian population in Sialkot border villages Jarwaal, Joiyaan, Anula, Harpal, Salaankey, Wahga, Akhanor, Sangiyaal, Umeraanwali (Harpal sector) and Charwah, Behlaadpur, Merjakey, Akhnur and Dhamala villages (Charwah Sector) along the Sialkot Working Boundary by using the small and big mortar shells. The officials added that the Punjab Rangers retaliated instantly and effectively besides giving answer to the enemy in befitting manners making the Indian BSF guns silent.

According to local Indian shelling affected people in Harpal and Charwah Sectors, the dozens of the houses of the local villagers were badly hit and damaged by the mortar shells fired by the Indian BSF in Sialkot border villages.

The rooftops, walls, balconies, floors and rooms of the dozens of the houses were holed by the Indian shells.

The villagers said that the several mortar shells fired by Indian BSF also landed in the local fields which could not explode. According to the local people, the dozens of cattle including four buffaloes of Haji Naseer and Shakeel were also killed and injured in village Jarwaal-Harpal by the mortar shells.

Earlier, two Pakistani citizens Zahur Elahi (50) and Raishman Bibi (60) were killed and three other persons Ameer Alam, Safreen Bibi and Ghulam Abbas were injured seriously during the two-day long spell of unprovoked shelling by Indian BSF on Sialkot border villages Diyaarwali-Kaliyaal, Phookaliyaan, Kaahliyaan , Patoli and surrounding villages(in Phookaliyaan-Bajwat Sector) here along the Sialkot Working Boundary on Wednesday and Thursday.