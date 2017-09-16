Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said today, that after the successful tour of world XI in Lahore, government would also host international matches in Karachi.

While talking to the reporters in Islamabad, he said “we will get the security clearance for Karachi soon to hold international matches.”

Recent world XI tour had sent the clear message to the world that Pakistan is winning war against terrorism, he further added.

He said successful final of PSL motivated international players and paved the way for world XI to come to Pakistan.

Ahsan congratulated security personnel and area residents over security arrangements.