SHEIKHUPURA-Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq Friday declared that the menace of corruption, nepotism and money-laundering will be eliminated and there will rule of law and Constitution in the country.

Addressing a huge public gathering here on Sheikhupura-Lahore Road, the JI Ameer pointed out that the disqualified former prime minister is "still riding a proud horse."

"Nawaz Sharif should now step down from the horse and accept the apex court verdict because he is no more honest and righteous," Sirajul Haq asserted.

He said that on the one hand, more than 20 million children are deprived of even basic education due to poverty while on the other, the rulers are busy looting the country wealth. He regretted that the education and health system are in worst condition although billions of rupees are being spent on both these sector.

He pledged that Jamaat would eliminate all these evil from the country after coming into power, adding that all public institution would be reorganised to deliver to the public and transform Pakistan into a true welfare state as envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam.

The JI Ameer argued that the country is blessed with all kind of natural resources, which could not be utilized from public welfare and development so far. "What we need is to honestly utilise all national resources purely for the country development and it is the mission of Jamaat to make the system tap full potential of the country," he claimed.

On the occasion, JI accepted candidate for NA-133 Khalid Mehmood Virk also spoke.

Earlier, on arrival the JI Ameer was accorded a rousing welcome in the city.

TRAFFIC MESS

The JI local chapter had set up a stage in the middle of main Lahore Road by blocking traffic for several hours. The public faced a lot of problems due to traffic mess in the prevailing scorching heat.

WARIS SHAH URS

The three days annual Urs celebrations of Waris Shah began here on Friday which will continue till September 17. In this connection, the Sheikhupura DC had declared Saturday as holiday in the district. The Ghusal ceremony of the shrine was performed by the DC.