BUREWALA-Pakistan People's Party leaders said that PPP’s 20th September rally in Sahiwal will change everyone’s perception. They were addressing a joint press conference at Yousfabad here on Friday. The people who think that PPP has been wiped off from Punjab are living in the fools’ paradise, said PPP ex-coordinator of NA-167 Kamran Yousuf Ghuman and tehsil president Ahsan Sardar Bhatti.

They said the people of Punjab still love Benazir Bhutto and can never forget her sacrifice which she has given to save democracy. Political leaders who are criticising PPP will soon get the answer when they will see massive crowd in Sahiwal rally, they said. Kamran said people of Punjab were ready to welcome there leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. With the guidance of his father Asif Ali Zardari, he would prove that PPP was a national party, he said. He further said that five-year tenure of Asif Ali Zardari was conclusive evidence that he brought all political parties under one umbrella.

PTI’s Ayesha dispels defection rumours

BUREWALA - Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI)’s ticket-holder Ayesha Nazir Jutt dispelled the rumours of her leaving the party. Ayesha Nazir Jutt daughter of two-time MNA Nazir Ahmad Jutt lost PP-232 by-election in August last year, tweeted and clarified that she was with PTI and rumours of her leaving the party were fake. Tagging a tweet suggesting her exit from the party of Imran Khan, Ayesha said making bogus fake accounts came under cybercrime. The tweet she referred to stated “Ayesha announced to leave PTI as it was a male-chauvinist party”. She had bagged 50,267 votes in PP-232 by-election against PML-N's Chaudhry Yousaf Kaselya who made it to the provincial assembly by securing 51,556.