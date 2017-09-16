PESHAWAR - The Dispute Resolution Councils (DRC) has settled 7,179 petty disputes during the last one year throughout the province and referred 1,465 cases to other relevant forums for legal action.

According to details, the Dispute Resolution Council was established in Peshawar in 2014 so as to bring a positive change in 'Thana culture' and ensure prompt settlement of petty disputes amongst the general public. Due to its tremendous success and the ever increasing trust of the public on this system of dispute resolution, a strong need was felt for replicating it in other areas of the province.

Later on, such councils were established all over the province in each and every district and a large number of people are approaching these councils for resolution of their petty disputes.

It may be recalled that star cricketer spin bowler belonging to Swabi Yasir Shah has also become a volunteer member of the DRC Swabi and promised to give time to settle disputes between rivals and ensure peace.

The basic purpose of establishment of the dispute resolution is to provide prompt and free of cost justice to the public. The dispute resolution bodies are responsible for amicable resolution of disputes, fact finding inquiries and acting as a jury in the conduct of the contested investigation.

During the last one year, a total of 10,386 cases were received in these councils throughout the province in which 7,179 cases were amicably resolved and 1,465 were referred to other relevant forms for legal action while 1,742 cases are under process.

In district wise, the DRCs in Peshawar resolved 1,308, Mardan 561, Nowshera 235, Charsadda 251, Swabi 1,133, Kohat 778, Karak 301, Hangu 659, Lakki 224, Tank 16, Swat 261, Buner 150, Upper Dir 73, Dir Lower 148, Chitral 421, Shangla 40, Torghar 18, Kohistan 3, Abbottabad 107, Mansehra 127, Battagram 24, Bannu 199 and DI Khan 142.

In Peshawar II, Mardan four, Charsadda three, Nowshera four, Swabi four and Swat four while in the rest of districts one each DRCs are functioning.

Due to success and public trust on these councils, now it is being planned that DRCs shall be established gradually at sub-divisional level throughout the province. It will be a great step towards the provision of dispute resolution services to the public at their doorsteps.