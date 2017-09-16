KARACHI - Security agencies claimed to have arrested seven suspects including an operative of Balochistan’s separatist movement and militant having affiliation with banned sectarian outfit on Friday.

The Sindh Rangers arrested a suspected militant of Balochistan separatist movement in a raid conducted near Hub Chowki area. The raid has been conducted on a tip off while the accused arrested was identified as Muhim Khan, son of Sher Jan.

Rangers spokesperson said that the accused was affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Balochistan since 2012 and had been involved in number of cases of terrorism and extremism. The spokesperson said that the accused during initial course of interrogation revealed that he was involved in attacking a vehicle belonging to the agriculture department with lobbing hand grenade near Hub Chowki in June 2014, remote control bomb blasts at the high transmission lines and transformers in Hub area I n September 2014 and January 2016, attacking an under construction building in Hub area in Hub area in January 2015, setting a private university van on fire on April 2015, attacking a police mobile van in Hub area in August 2016 and several attacks on gas pipelines and electricity poles in Karachi and Hub.

The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions, explosives and improvised explosive devices from his possession.

Separately, a suspected member of the banned sectarian outfit was arrested during a raid conducted in Nazimabad locality. The suspect was later identified as Jafar Hussain alias Nai. Rangers’ spokesperson said that the accused was affiliated with Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan, adding that he was involved in extortion activities and dealings with the arms and ammunitions.

In another raid, another suspect, namely Tabish alias Chand was arrested during a raid in Lyari neighborhood. Ranger’s spokesperson said that the accused belonged to Lyari gang war and was involved in various cases of crime including extortion.

A member of a political party was arrested during a raid in Zaman Town area. The accused was identified as Niazuddin alias Jani. Rangers spokesperson said that the accused belonging to a political party had been involved in setting vehicles on fire during strike calls. Meanwhile, two more suspects, Rehmat Khan and Haroon and Abdul Razzak were arrested during separate raids in Zaman Town and Sharafi Goth areas. The suspects were involved in various cases of crime.

The spokesperson also claims to have recovered arms, ammunitions and narcotics from their possession.

The suspects were later handed over to the police. Meanwhile, police claimed to have arrested at least 47 suspects in various raids and operations carried out in different areas.

The suspects arrested were including street criminals, bandits, drug paddlers, absconders and others. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of accused persons while registered cases against the accused persons.