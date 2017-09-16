QUETTA - Nine of the 10 water samples collected from various places in Balochistan have been found free of polio virus, while report on the 10th water sample is being awaited, said Sayed Faisal Ahmed, coordinator for the Emergency Operation Centre in Balochistan, on Friday.

He was addressing a press conference along with Dr Attaur Rehman and Maulana Anwarul Haq Haqqani. He said that result of the water sample collected from Jattak Stopp at Takhtani Bypass had yet to come.

Dr Attaur Rehman said a three-day anti-polio vaccination campaign was being launched in Quetta on September 17. He said the campaign would kick off in rest of the province on Sept 18 and nearly 2.4 million children under five years of age would be immunised under this campaign.

Faisal said that results of the water and environmental samples taken from 10 selected areas of Balochistan were satisfactory. “We won’t rely completely on these water samples and will continue our efforts against this crippling virus,” he said. He said it was RSPs’ duty to persuade defiant parents to get their children vaccinated. He said that 9,489 teams consisting of 8,177 mobile, 867 fixed vaccination points and 445 transit points had been set up to spearhead the polio campaign.

He said that four polio cases were reported in Pakistan in recent months and one of these cases was reported in the Balochistan city of Chaman.

