ISLAMABAD - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is making all-out efforts to gain support of opposition parties to replace opposition leader in the National Assembly.

MQM-P, the third major opposition party in the National Assembly, is mainly trying to grab the support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to remove the opposition leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Although the PTI has still not given a formal nod to MQM for the move against opposition leader, yet talks on this matter between the parties are continued, background discussions with opposition parties senior lawmakers left this impression.

“MQM-P Chief Farooq Sattar will soon arrange a formal meeting with PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi to discuss the matter,” MQM’s senior MNA shared with The Nation, desiring not to be named.

To a question about PTI’s response, MQM-P has so far received a satisfactory response from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI). “We (MQM-P) and PTI) will be forming a ‘Charter of Understanding’ from both sides in order to continue minimum common agenda working environment for now and the future,” he said.

About meetings to convince other small opposition parties (Jamaat Islami and ANP), MQM-P’s MNA said that MQM-P will give this responsibility to PTI to convince small opposition parties of National Assembly.

“Khursheed Shah’s friendly opposition antics have resulted in disunity among the opposition parties where he was unable to convince the whole of opposition on one candidate for the Prime Minister election,” he said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) had reportedly admitted the contact

from MQM to replace opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah. He had not mentioned PTI’s sure support to MQM in this move.

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi, talking to media, said his party was not contacted about this move. “MQM or PTI have not contacted us (PML-Q) for this purpose as yet,” he said.

The MQM-P is believed to start this move, as it has many issues with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP-P) especially in Sindh.

According to the party position, PML-N has 188 seats, PPP 47, PTI 32, MQM-P 24, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) 13, Jamaat Islami 4, PkMAP 3, ANP 2.

