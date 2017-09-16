KASUR-DPO Ismail Kharak directed the station house officers to make all-out efforts to ensure foolproof security in their respective jurisdiction during Muharram, warning no negligence on the part of officials will be tolerated.

During a meeting here, the DPO was briefed about the security arrangements made for Muharram. Mr Kharak said that the Ulema who have been banned from delivering speech will not be allowed to address Muharram gatherings. Similarly, whose entry is banned will not be allowed to enter the limits of the district, he added.

The DPO stressed the need for scheduling Majalis and Muharram processions, adding only the fixed routes will be used for the processions. He directed the SHOs to install razor wires on the routes of mourning processions. "All the SHOs will remain in their respective jurisdiction from 1st to 10th of Muharram," the DPO said and adding that every cop will keep a booklet and his duty timing will be mentioned in it.

DPO Kharak asked the police officers to conduct search operations in sensitive areas and keep a close eye on the movement of suspects. He also asked the officers to hold meetings with Ulema of all schools of thought and convince them to refrain from delivering hate speeches.

The police chief said that aerial firing and display of arms in public will not be tolerated. He added that the volunteers can carry weapons to guard Majalis but they will not be allowed to accompany the mourning processions carrying weapons.

The DPO also advised the police officers to deal politely with the complainants. He said that corruption on the part of officials is intolerable. He advised the officers to respect citizens and spare no effort to protect the life, honour and property of the common man. SP (investigations) Amjad Mehmood Qureshi, DSP (city) Lal Muhammad Khokhar, Saddr DSP Mirza Arif Rasheed, Chunian DSP Ashfaq Hussain and Pattoki DSP Saleem Niazi also attended the meeting.