Sukkhar: Senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader and opposition leader in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah said that former Prime Minister should accept the apex court verdict, as there is no other way for him.

Talking to media in Sukkhar, Khursheed Shah said, PML-N wants to escape from court judgment but it would have to accept it at any cost.

“There is no friend or enemy in politics. In 1997, Nawaz Sharif used vulgar language against Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. However, PPP and PML-N signed Charter of Democracy and worked for the strengthening of democracy on one platform”, he said.

He further stated that removal of differences between PTI and MQM is good gesture.

Khursheed Shah said that names of new Chairman NAB and opposition leader have not been reveal so far. It is the legal right of opposition parties to elect the new opposition leader, he added.

Talking about Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Khursheed Shah said that he himself is committing contempt of court and alleged that Nawaz Sharif of not respecting the court verdicts.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued his arrest warrants and he has to eliminate the double standard regarding state institutions and has to accept the court verdicts adding that it is inappropriate to level allegations on others,” he concluded.